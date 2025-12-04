India Love Reveals Why She Quit OnlyFans, Shares Personal Struggles

LOS ANGELES, CA — India Westbrooks, known as India Love, has announced her departure from OnlyFans after earning $2 million. She revealed her reasons for leaving in a recent conversation with professional boxer Ryan Garcia.

India Love explained that while her content was always “tasteful and artsy,” the negative perceptions of OnlyFans creators affected her professional image. She felt overwhelmed by the focus on her body rather than her creativity. “I started to regret my OnlyFans era,” she remarked, noting a wish to have pursued a different career path.

One significant factor in her decision was when family members began to view her content. “They would DM my nephews pictures and shit. I had to make that change,” Love shared. When Garcia expressed confusion about why this would happen, she stated, “People are weird.”

Love elaborated, “It be the people that’s like living a terrible life that do weird shit like that… But that’s what made me stop for real, was them sending it to my family. I’m like, yeah, nah, it was over with.” She mentioned that her little brother even encountered issues at school because of the situation.

Since leaving OnlyFans, India Love is exploring new creative avenues, including streaming on platforms like Twitch. She is currently single and stated, “No, no boyfriend. I think that’s how it should be.”

Addressing rumors about her relationship with DDG, she clarified, “No, I mean, we were like good friends. … We were never in a relationship.” Although they were rumored to be dating over the summer, both have denied being in a serious relationship, describing their connection as a “flirtationship.”