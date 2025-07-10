India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy Shines in 3rd Test Against England

LONDON, England — India’s Nitish Kumar Reddy made a spectacular entrance during the first day of the third Test match against England at Lord’s on July 10, 2025. With the series tied at 1-1, both teams were eager to gain an advantage.

Reddy, in his second Test, took two wickets in his first over, becoming only the second Indian fast bowler to achieve this feat. He first dismissed England’s Ben Duckett with a faint edge, followed by Zak Crawley, who fell victim to a perfect length delivery that caught the outside edge. Reddy’s remarkable debut performance has set a thrilling tone for the match.

“It’s just a dream start,” Reddy said after the game. “I wanted to contribute to the team’s success, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

India arrived at Lord’s after a resounding 336-run victory at Edgbaston. Their confidence was high, bolstered by young talent like Akash Deep, while England was under pressure to respond after their performance in the previous match.

As play unfolded, England opted to bowl first after winning the toss. The decision prompted a tense start, with Crawley and Duckett showing restraint against India’s bowling attack. However, Reddy quickly changed the dynamics with his fast bowling.

Supporters could feel the excitement build as Reddy dismantled the English batting lineup early in the innings. In the morning session, England’s batsmen were cautious, crafting their runs carefully.

“We know how important this series is,” stated Indian captain Shubman Gill. “Having Jasprit Bumrah and now seeing Reddy step up gives us immense confidence.”

Amid the on-field battles, a new portrait of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled at the MCC Museum, honoring his significant contributions to the sport ahead of this critical match.

As news of Reddy’s outstanding debut spread, cricket fans worldwide expressed their admiration on social media, marking this day as one of the highlights of the series. With both bowlers and batsmen under the spotlight, the excitement in Lord’s promises an electrifying continuation of the Test match.