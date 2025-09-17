Sports
India vs Pakistan Clash in Asia Cup Sparks Social Media Debate
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The much-anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan is set to take place on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium. This match, part of the Asia Cup Group A, has generated significant conversation on social media, especially among Indian fans.
Many fans have expressed intentions to boycott the game due to a recent terror attack in Kashmir that killed 26 tourists. This attack prompted India to launch Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. With this tense backdrop, cricket fans are eager to see how the players perform amidst these events.
On the field, India comes in as the favorite, boasting a strong record against Pakistan in T20Is. Overall, the teams have met 13 times in this format, with India winning 10 of those encounters. In their last five meetings, India has won three, while Pakistan secured victories in two.
India’s squad includes captain Suryakumar Yadav, along with notable players such as Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah. Pakistan’s lineup, led by captain Salman Agha, features players like Shaheen Afridi and Fakhar Zaman.
The match is set to start at 8:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the game live on the Sony Sports Network, stream it via the Sony Liv app, and follow updates on the OTTplay app.
As the match approaches, both teams are focused on their performance, and the anticipation is palpable. Will the on-field rivalry be intensified by the off-field tensions?
