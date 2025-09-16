India vs. Pakistan Set for High-Stakes Clash in Asia Cup 2025

DUBAI, UAE — The much-anticipated cricket match between India and Pakistan is set to take place on September 14, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium. The clash is part of the 2025 Asia Cup‘s Group A and is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Both teams are entering this game with convincing victories under their belts. India demolished the UAE in their first match, winning by nine wickets, while Pakistan secured a comfortable 93-run victory over Oman. With both teams aiming to secure their positions in the Super Four stage, this matchup has significant implications beyond just bragging rights.

India is currently ranked number one in the T20 format and is considered the defending champion of both the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. Team captain Suryakumar Yadav leads a squad featuring in-form players like Jasprit Bumrah and emerging talents such as Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is facing challenges in its T20 performances but saw success in their recent series against the West Indies and a Tri-Series involving the UAE and Afghanistan. Captain Salman Agha will look to leverage players like Fakhar Zaman and Shaheen Shah Afridi as they seek to improve their record against India.

Throughout their T20 history, the rivalry has favored India, who have won 10 out of the 13 encounters, while Pakistan has triumphed three times. The most recent clash in T20 cricket saw India edge out Pakistan by just six runs in 2024.

The match will be broadcast live back in India on Sony Sports channels and streamed on the Sony LIV app. Fans in Pakistan can catch the action for free on PTV, while those outside these regions can access live streams through various platforms, including VPNs for geo-restricted services.

As the tension builds before the game, fans worldwide are looking forward to a thrilling contest that promises high-energy cricket and fierce competition.