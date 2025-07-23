India Prepares for Crucial Fourth Test Against England

Manchester, England — India is set to face England in the fourth Test of their five-match series starting Thursday at Old Trafford. This match is critical for India as they look to keep their hopes of winning the series alive.

Currently, England leads the series 2-1 after winning the third Test by a significant margin. India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bounce back. ‘We have worked hard to regroup and come up with a solid performance. We know what’s at stake,’ Sharma said.

The Indian side has been bolstered by the return of key players who were rested in the previous match. This includes fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Both players are expected to play a pivotal role in India’s strategy against a strong England batting lineup.

England, on the other hand, is in high spirits after their recent victories. Captain Ben Stokes emphasized the need for his team to maintain their momentum. ‘We want to go out there and play the cricket we’re capable of. We won’t take India lightly; they are a strong team,’ Stokes stated.

This match is not only significant for the series but also for the ICC World Test Championship points, adding extra pressure on both teams. Fans are eager to see if India can level the series or if England will secure their dominance.

The weather forecast looks promising, with no rain expected during the match days, allowing for a full contest on the field.