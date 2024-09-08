India Reports First Suspected Case of Mpox Virus

India has reported its first suspected case of the mpox virus in a young male patient who recently traveled from a country experiencing an outbreak of the disease. The Union Health Ministry announced this development in a statement released on Sunday.

The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently in stable condition. Health officials are conducting tests to confirm the presence of the mpox virus, while contact tracing is underway to identify potential sources of transmission.

The health ministry emphasized that the situation is being managed according to established protocols and that there is no cause for concern for the general public. The country has implemented robust measures to handle isolated cases that may arise from international travel.

The mpox virus, previously known as monkeypox, was classified as a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) after a surge in cases emerged in several African nations last month. The virus can be transmitted through direct contact with infectious lesions and contaminated objects.

India has been on high alert in response to the situation, particularly as cases of the mpox virus have also been reported in other countries, including Sweden and Pakistan. Authorities are determined to mitigate any potential risks associated with this virus.