India Reports First Suspected Case of Monkeypox

India has reported its first suspected case of Monkeypox, with a young man who has recently returned from abroad exhibiting symptoms associated with the virus. The Ministry of Health has confirmed the situation and stated that the individual has been placed under isolation.

The patient is currently stable and undergoing testing to determine if he has contracted Monkeypox. The samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for further analysis. Until the results are confirmed, all necessary precautionary measures are being employed.

This development comes amidst a rising global incidence of Monkeypox, which has spread from Africa to various parts of Europe and America. The health ministry assures that the country is equipped to handle such cases, and contact tracing is in progress to identify any potential sources of the infection.

The symptoms of Monkeypox can present within 5 to 21 days following exposure and include fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, among others. Health officials emphasize the importance of immediate medical consultation at the appearance of such symptoms.