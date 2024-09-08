India Reports First Suspected Case of Mpox in a Male Patient

India‘s health ministry has confirmed a suspected case of the mpox virus in a young male patient who recently returned from a country facing an outbreak of this disease.

The individual has been isolated in a designated hospital and is currently reported to be in stable condition. The health ministry stated that tests are being conducted to confirm the presence of the mpox virus.

The ministry has not specified which strain of the mpox virus the patient may have, but has indicated that contact tracing is ongoing to identify potential sources and assess the situation within the country.

Authorities have emphasized that there is no immediate cause for concern, as the country has established robust measures to manage and mitigate any potential health risks stemming from travel-related cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified mpox as a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) following a surge of cases in various nations, including those in Africa, Sweden, and Pakistan.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a zoonotic disease that spreads through direct contact with lesions or infectious skin and can also be transmitted via contaminated objects, such as clothing or linens.