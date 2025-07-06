India Sets Challenging Target as England Faces Pressure on Final Day

BIRMINGHAM, England – India set an imposing target of 608 runs for England on the final day of the second Test at Edgbaston. The challenge comes after India’s batters scored a massive 587 runs in their first innings, leaving England with a fierce uphill battle.

As Day 5 began, England found themselves at 72 for 3, needing 536 runs to win. The team’s aggressive reputation for chasing high targets hangs in the air, especially after notable past successes and failures in similar conditions.

India’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel, expressed confidence in the English side’s desire to chase. “Harry Brook is a guy who likes to take the game on, and is an entertainer,” Morkel commented, underscoring the challenge ahead for England.

England’s recent history in the fourth innings has been a mixed bag. In their last two attempts to chase targets over 400 runs, they lost by significant margins, unable to make it past the 49th over.

Pant‘s contributions have been notable, including his recent innings which ended with a strong half-century. His performance adds to the weight of expectation on England’s shoulders.

With fans chanting and creating an electrifying atmosphere, speculation continues about whether England will play aggressively or opt for a more conservative approach to secure a draw in this five-match series.

The stakes are high as the game progresses, and England’s assistant coach hinted at a steady rate of play being possible in a scenario where they could aim for a draw while maintaining their reputation.

As the day unfolds, all eyes will be on whether England can rise to the challenge or if India’s bowlers will enforce their dominance in this critical Test match.