India Sets Challenging Target for England in Second Test

Edgbaston, England – In a thrilling contest during the second Test match, India has set England a daunting target of 608 runs, after a commanding performance led by Shubman Gill. The match, played on July 5, 2025, is drawing significant interest as England navigates its second innings.

India scored a massive 587 runs in their batting innings, with Gill playing a remarkable innings. He outperformed legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar by surpassing his previous records, marking a significant milestone for Indian cricket.

As stumps approached on day four, England found themselves at 72 runs for three wickets, needing to chase an unprecedented target. Morne Morkel, India’s bowling coach, noted, “I think that’s their style,” emphasizing England’s aggressive approach to chasing high scores.

This match is especially notable given England’s past struggles with fourth-innings chases. In their last two attempts at chasing down more than 400 runs, they lost by over 400 runs each time. However, their recent aggressive mindset under coach Brendon McCullum has seen them tackle daunting targets with a fearless attitude.

After Gill’s performance, English fans remain hopeful, chanting support for their team. England will need to overcome their historic challenges to match India’s output, especially with their track record of chasing high scores at Edgbaston on their minds.

As the match unfolds, the pressure is on England to respond decisively, with assistant coach comments reflecting a mix of caution and ambition for the final day. “We’ve got a few overs left of the ball at its hardest before it gets a little bit soft,” he noted, hinting at England’s tactical approach as they strive to make a remarkable comeback.