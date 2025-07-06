Sports
India Sets Massive Target as England Hopes for Chase in 2nd Test
EDGBASTON, England — India put England in a challenging position by setting a lofty target of 608 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston on Sunday. The pressure is on England, who have failed to chase large totals in previous matches, to rise to the occasion.
India’s wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant produced an aggressive 65 runs off just 58 balls to support the team’s impressive total of 587 runs in their second innings. The team’s solid performance puts them in a strong position to secure a victory, especially considering England’s past struggles with high chases.
“I think that’s their style,” said Morne Morkel, India’s bowling coach, when asked about England’s propensity to chase large totals. He highlighted Harry Brook‘s tendency to take risks, which could be pivotal when facing such a high target.
England, known for their daring chase attempts, have been tasked with overcoming a mountain of runs. In the past year, they faced two successful chases of over 400 runs but have also suffered significant losses when the targets soared even higher.
Despite the odds, England’s assistant coach expressed optimism about the chase, noting the need to take advantage of the ball’s hardness early on. “We’ve got a few overs, probably about another 10 to 15 overs, of the ball at its hardest before it gets a little bit soft,” he said.
Fans are buzzing with anticipation, some chanting for an audacious chase while others caution about the potential for a more conservative approach. As the match approaches its final hours, England’s strategy will be crucial. The possibility of a draw looms if wickets fall quickly or if they opt for a more cautious play to secure their position in the series.
“It would be unexpected not to chase,” a fan said, referencing England’s recent performances. “But with a target like this, they might just play it safe.” As the sun sets over Edgbaston, every delivery will be pivotal, and the cricketing world watches closely to see if England can achieve the seemingly impossible.
