Sports
India Struggles as Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt in Test Match
MANCHESTER, England — Rishabh Pant retired hurt due to a foot injury while India reached 264 for 4 on the first day of the Test match against England at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2025. The day was marked by a fierce battle, with both teams trading momentum.
Pant sustained the injury attempting a reverse sweep against a yorker bowled by Chris Woakes, leaving him in serious pain and unable to continue his innings. His withdrawal was a significant blow to the Indian lineup, which already struggled against England’s bowling attack. Despite the setback, India’s batters displayed resilience.
Sai Sudharsan emerged as the standout player for India, scoring 61 runs, while Shubman Gill and Ravindra Jadeja contributed valuable runs as well. Despite a collective effort, India’s innings remained fragile, with wickets falling at crucial moments.
England’s bowlers, led by Ben Stokes, who took two wickets, applied pressure throughout the day. The returning Liam Dawson also made an impact, claiming a key wicket within his first over.
As the match continues, the condition of Pant remains a focal point. Following his injury, fans are left wondering if he will return to bat in the next session. His absence not only affects the batting order but also the team’s morale. Meanwhile, India awaits the evening when they will need to set a competitive first-innings total.
With the scoreboard at 264 for 4 at stumps, the second day promises to be crucial for both teams. If India can capitalize on their current position, they may yet put up a strong fight against an impressive England bowling lineup.
