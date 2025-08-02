India Takes Lead in Tense Test Match Against England

London, England – In a gripping third day of the Test match at The Oval, India has seized a lead of 52 runs against England, finishing at 75 for 2 by day’s end. Key performances from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep were crucial in this contest.

Jaiswal, returning to form, scored a resilient 51 runs off 84 balls, while Deep added a vital 20 runs as they combined for a crucial partnership. Both players showed determination amidst a challenging pitch condition, which has tested both batting lineups.

After a shaky first session where India struggled at 2 for 0, they steadied their innings thanks to the efforts of Jaiswal and Deep. Their partnership not only stabilized India’s innings but also turned the pressure onto England, who have been susceptible in the field, dropping multiple catches throughout the day.

Jaiswal’s 50 came with aggressive strokes that showcased his attacking instincts, while Deep played a supporting role, adding valuable runs without taking undue risks. The Indian side took drinks with the score at 104, showing resilience and strategy as they faced an England attack that seemed to lack bite on the third day.

Conversely, England’s bowlers, particularly Josh Tongue, struggled to find consistent rhythm after a strong showing in the first innings. Tongue’s initial spell included dropped catches and close calls before he eventually picked up Jaiswal’s wicket, raising hopes of a breakthrough.

As the match progresses, England needs to tighten their fielding and capitalize on any additional chances that may arise. Stokes’ men find themselves in a precarious position with no room for error as India inches closer to setting a significant target.

With day’s play concluding, England will return on the fourth day hoping to hit back hard and break India’s solidifying partnership, while India looks to build on the momentum and extend their lead further in this high-stakes match.