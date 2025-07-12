India Wins Historic First Women’s T20I Series Against England

MANCHESTER, England — India made history on July 9, 2025, by winning their first-ever Women’s T20I series against England, following a dominant six-wicket victory in the fourth match of the five-match series.

This historic triumph gives India an unassailable 3-1 lead, with the final T20I scheduled for Saturday in Birmingham. The Indian spinners showcased their skill, with Radha Yadav taking 2 wickets for just 15 runs, while 20-year-old Shree Charani supported with 2 for 30 and Deepti Sharma added 1 for 29, restricting England to 126 runs for 7 wickets.

During their innings, England struggled to score, losing both openers early in the match. Stand-in captain Tammy Beaumont managed a brief fightback with 20 runs but was dismissed by Radha, leaving the English side wobbling at 93 for 5. India’s sharp fielding further compounded England’s troubles, resulting in a modest total.

India’s batting reply began with solid performances from openers Shafali Verma, who scored 32, and Smriti Mandhana, who added 31 runs. The duo set a strong foundation with a partnership of 56 runs.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur guided the team home smoothly with 24 not out and 26 runs, respectively, finishing the chase with 18 balls to spare. After the match, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur expressed pride in her team’s performance and commitment throughout the series.

“I’m really proud of my team and how we executed our plans,” Kaur said. “It’s been very important to get this momentum as we prepare for the World Cup next year.”

Radha Yadav emphasized the team’s determination to dominate, stating, “We started focusing on controlling the controllable. That focus is reflecting in our results.” She mentioned their work on bowling and fielding has been particularly effective and highlighted the impact of Charani as a young player stepping up to the challenge.

England, led by Beaumont in the absence of injured Nat Sciver-Brunt, faced a tough day as they struggled against India’s bowling attack and tight fielding. Beaumont acknowledged the missed opportunity for her side, commenting, “Twenty runs short was a big ask on that wicket.”

The two teams will now look forward to the series finale and the subsequent ODI series, set to begin on July 16 in Southampton.