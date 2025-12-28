India Women Secure Series Win with Eight-Wicket Victory Over Sri Lanka

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India – The Indian women’s cricket team claimed victory over Sri Lanka by eight wickets on December 26, 2025, taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

India had previously won the first two games at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets and seven wickets, respectively. On Friday, after winning the toss, Captain Harmanpreet Kaur opted to field first at the Greenfield International Stadium.

The hosts bowled out the Sri Lankan team for a mere 112 runs in 20 overs, with Renuka Singh leading the charge with impressive figures of 4/21. Deepti Sharma also played a crucial role, contributing with 3/18, helping to restrict the visitors to a modest total.

Despite a promising start from Sri Lanka’s Hasini Perera, who attempted to accelerate the innings alongside Captain Chamari Athapaththu, the opening partnership was broken by Sharma in the fifth over. Singh then made quick work of the Sri Lankan lineup, claiming two wickets in one over and leaving Sri Lanka struggling at 32/3.

Although Imesha Dulani (27 runs) and Kavisha Dilhari (20 runs) offered some resistance with a 40-run partnership, the Sri Lankan innings ultimately faltered at 112/7.

In reply, India’s chase was anchored by Shafali Verma, who scored an unbeaten 79 runs off just 42 balls. Verma’s aggressive batting, which included 11 fours and three sixes, ensured a swift victory for the hosts, who reached the target in just 13.2 overs, with Harmanpreet Kaur contributing a solid 20 runs to support her.

Deepti Sharma made history during the match by becoming the first woman to reach 150 wickets in both T20I and ODI formats. Her 151 wickets in T20Is now put her level with Australia’s Megan Schutt as the joint-highest wicket-taker in women’s T20 cricket.

Speaking after the game, Renuka Singh expressed her happiness with her performance: “I never get five wickets; it’s always four. So maybe I’ll have to work harder to get a five-for.” Kaur praised her bowlers, stating, “Today we are in this position because of our bowlers, so credit goes to them.”

Ambitions remain high for the Indian team as they prepare for the fourth match of the series against Sri Lanka, scheduled for Sunday.