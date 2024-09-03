Indian Team Prepares to Face Mauritius in Intercontinental Cup

The Indian men’s football team, guided by their new head coach Manolo Marquez, is set to embark on their journey in the Intercontinental Cup against Mauritius. This match is scheduled to take place in Hyderabad on September 3, 2024.

This marks the first time in 16 years that the Indian team will compete in Telangana, where they will also face Syria in the tournament that runs from September 3 to 9.

Coach Marquez views this tournament as a vital opportunity to prepare for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, stating, “The main target is to prepare for the Asian Cup qualifiers, which start in March.” He remains optimistic about the team’s readiness despite the challenges presented by the pre-season period.

The long-term goal for the team is to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup. Marquez highlighted the importance of achieving favorable results during the FIFA international match windows to maintain India’s standing in Pot 1.

Marquez has named a 26-member squad that includes both new and returning players, marking a new era for the Indian team following the retirement of their star player Sunil Chhetri. The team is eager to start strong under Marquez, who has local ties to Hyderabad.

India has a commendable record in the Intercontinental Cup, having won the inaugural tournament in 2018 and again in the previous year, with the exception of the 2019 edition which was won by North Korea.

In this series, India’s opponents Mauritius and Syria have experience competing on Indian soil, with Syria achieving a third-place finish in the 2019 Intercontinental Cup and Mauritius participating in the 2017 Tri-Nation Series.

The match against Mauritius is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST and will take place at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad. The game will be broadcast live on Sports18, while streaming will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.