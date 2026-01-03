Indiana Dominates Alabama in Rose Bowl, 38-3

PASADENA, Calif. — Indiana football delivered a stunning performance on Thursday, defeating Alabama 38-3 in the Rose Bowl. This victory capped off a perfect season for the Hoosiers, who entered the game as the top-ranked team in the nation.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza led Indiana to the win, showcasing their impressive offense and a defense that stifled Alabama’s attack. The Hoosiers demonstrated their dominance throughout the game, leaving the Crimson Tide to face a disappointing end to their season.

ABC broadcasters Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit did not hold back in their criticism of Alabama’s performance. Fowler characterized the defeat as humiliating, while Herbstreit described it as embarrassing for the storied program.

Before the game, Fowler had warned Alabama fans of the challenges posed by Indiana’s formidable defense. He stated, “Unless your offense plays a lot better and your offensive line blocks a lot better and creates some balance, you’re in a lot of trouble.”

Despite significant expectations, Alabama struggled to find their rhythm, recording only 28 rushing yards during the game. In contrast, Indiana’s offense, averaging 41.9 points per game this season, executed well, leading to their resounding victory.

With this win, Indiana solidified their status as a powerhouse, leaving Alabama fans to ponder a season that fell short of their high standards.