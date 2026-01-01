Indiana Faces Challenges Ahead of CFP Quarterfinals

LOS ANGELES — Indiana football is reeling after losing defensive end Stephen Daley to a knee injury following the Big Ten Championship celebration. The No. 1 Hoosiers (13-0) are set to face Alabama at the College Football Playoff quarterfinals on Thursday, Jan. 1, at 4 p.m. ET, but now must fill the void left by Daley and fellow defensive end Kellan Wyatt, who is also out for the season.

Defensive coordinator Bryant Haines acknowledged the significant challenge his team faces in replacing Daley’s production, which included numerous tackles for loss and sacks. “We have a lot of confidence in our players. We’ll find the best solution that gives us the best chance to be successful,” he said.

Many expect sophomore Daniel Ndukwe to step up in Daley’s absence. “It’s always next man up,” Haines stated regarding Ndukwe’s promotion. With two years in the program, Ndukwe gained valuable experience, having participated in 104 defensive snaps this season and over 246 special teams plays.

Ndukwe expressed a readiness to shoulder the weight of this new role. “I knew I’d have to step up. I knew I’d have to lock in and play well,” he said. His increased practice reps have prepared him, according to Ndukwe, who noted, “Practice has never been this long for me. But it’s not a problem at all.”

Kamara, who previously held the field end position, has shifted back from the stud position to support Ndukwe. He confirmed, “I definitely do feel more comfortable playing that position.”

Indiana’s strategy may involve multiple players stepping up and potentially integrating various defensive schemes to optimize their talent on the field. Mario Landino, who has also been a contributor this season, is expected to play a role alongside Ndukwe.

While the Hoosiers navigate their lineup changes, there remains a sense of optimism. Haines, echoing the team’s “next man up” philosophy, emphasized the importance of adapting to make players successful. “I’ll fight my tail off to get that done,” he said.

As the team prepares for the pivotal matchup against Alabama, Ndukwe is determined to seize his moment. “It’s early,” he acknowledged, “but I feel primed to deliver.”