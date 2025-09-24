Indiana Fever Advances to Semifinals Despite Caitlin Clark’s Absence

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Indiana Fever stunned their opponents in a dramatic Game 3 of the WNBA playoffs on Thursday, securing an 87-85 victory against the Atlanta Dream and advancing to the semifinals. This win comes despite the absence of star player Caitlin Clark, who was ruled out of the postseason due to injuries.

Aliyah Boston made a pivotal go-ahead layup with just 7.4 seconds left in the game, giving the Fever their first lead since the second quarter. Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana with 24 points, contributing to the team’s strong performance to overcome an earlier loss in the series. “We had to keep believing, and we executed when it mattered most,” Mitchell said after the game.

The Fever’s journey through the playoffs has been anything but easy. Clark, a key player for the team, has been sidelined this entire playoff season due to a series of lower-body injuries that limited her to 13 appearances this season. Despite hopes of a return, she was ruled out from the playoff roster. Clark announced on social media, “I will not be returning to play this season. Disappointment doesn’t cover how I feel.”

Overcoming injuries has become a defining feature of the Fever’s season. Along with Clark, four other players were lost to season-ending injuries, casting doubts on the team’s championship aspirations. Yet, their resilience has led them to be one of the last four teams standing.

The Fever’s upcoming challenge is a matchup against the second-seeded Las Vegas Aces, who defeated the Seattle Storm to advance. This next round will begin on Sunday, with stakes higher than ever for a team that hasn’t reached the semifinals since 2015.

Even with Clark’s absence, the Fever are determined to prove their capabilities. Coach Stephanie White praised her team’s strength, stating, “They have shown incredible character. I am so proud of how they have come together through adversity.” The Fever may be the underdogs going into the series, but their hunger for victory remains unwavering.