Sports
Indiana Fever Advances to Commissioner’s Cup Final with Win Over Sun
INDIANAPOLIS, IN — June 17, 2025 — The Indiana Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun 88-71 on Tuesday night, securing a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup Final, to be held on July 1.
The Fever’s victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse brought them to a 6-5 record and marked their second consecutive win in the tournament. With the win, Indiana earned an additional $3,000 for the Peace Learning Center, their Commissioner’s Cup beneficiary, totaling $13,000 in donations.
Natasha Howard ignited the Fever’s early lead, scoring several free throws and totaling 16 points with 12 rebounds for a double-double. Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell added 20 and 17 points, respectively, contributing to the team’s strong performance.
Indiana dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Sun 21-13 and extending their lead to 17 points. In the fourth quarter, the Fever’s lead increased, with Damiris Dantas scoring seven points to finalize the win. Clark also contributed with five points during this stretch.
The game was marked by physical play, resulting in three ejections in the final minute. Jacy Sheldon of the Sun was involved in a scuffle with Cunningham that led to multiple technical fouls and ejections.
Next, the Fever will embark on a three-game road trip, starting Thursday against the Golden State Valkyries.
