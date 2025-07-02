Indiana Fever Face Crucial Championship Game Against Minnesota Lynx Tonight

MINNEAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are set to compete for a significant championship on Tuesday night, though it’s not the WNBA title. For a franchise that hasn’t experienced a playoff victory since 2015, this game means everything.

“It’s a gut check to see who we are and what we need and how we need to be to make the playoff run,” said guard Kelsey Mitchell. “It’s about taking this opportunity and not just tricking it off and just kind of be prepared for the moment.”

Mitchell, along with her teammates, highlighted the necessity of maintaining focus and a positive mindset heading into the game. “You’ve got to respect the fact that you’re there,” she added. “You’ve got to do right by it.”

In 2015, the Fever had a different roster with Natasha Howard in her second season, Briann January as the point guard, and Stephanie White at the helm as head coach. White has returned as head coach, Howard came back this season, and January now serves as an assistant coach.

This match represents a rare opportunity for the Fever, a team seeking big-game victories together for the first time. “With something on the line, everyone feels it,” said Lexie Hull before the morning shootaround. “The arena’s going to be electric because of that.”

Hull emphasized the importance of treating the game like any other, saying, “We’re each going to have our runs, but hopefully by the end, our work will show and it’ll be good.”

However, the Fever have a significant challenge ahead, facing the Minnesota Lynx, who boast a league-best record of 14-2, including an impressive 8-0 at home.