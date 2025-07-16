Sports
Indiana Fever Face New York Liberty Ahead of WNBA All-Star Break
Brooklyn, New York – The Indiana Fever will meet the New York Liberty on Wednesday night at Barclays Center, marking their last game before the WNBA All-Star break. The matchup is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network and WTHR, with radio coverage on 93.5/107.5 The Fan.
Indiana comes into the game with a record of 12-10 after securing an 85-77 victory against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with 20 points, while Natasha Howard contributed 18 points and 13 rebounds. Caitlin Clark, who added 14 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists, left the game due to a groin injury in the final minute. Her status for the match against the Liberty is uncertain, as she previously missed five games this season due to a similar injury.
The Liberty, with a record of 14-6, started their season with a strong 9-0 run but faced challenges, losing six of their next nine games. Recently, they managed to bounce back, winning both of their games last week and benefiting from a break; they last played on Sunday and have been at home for the entire month, last leaving for a road game on June 29.
Two-time MVP Breanna Stewart leads the Liberty offense, ranking fourth in the league with an average of 19.5 points per game, alongside 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Sabrina Ionescu, another key player for New York, averages 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game.
This matchup is part of a unique scheduling scenario where the Fever and Liberty will face off in back-to-back games, with another meeting scheduled for July 22 in New York after the All-Star break in Indianapolis.
