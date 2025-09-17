Indiana Fever Faces Off Against Atlanta Dream in WNBA Playoffs

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever is set to compete against the Atlanta Dream in the first round of the WNBA playoffs on Sunday, September 17. The Fever, who ended the regular season with a 24-20 record, will be looking for an upset against the Dream, the third seed in the playoffs with a 30-14 record.

One player expressing confidence in the match-up is Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. Despite being sidelined for the season due to a torn MCL, Cunningham shared her thoughts on the Show Me Something podcast. “I think we match up best with them. We have Kelsey Mitchell, we have Aliyah Boston. Again, it’s playoff experience. And so, Atlanta maybe has the least amount of playoff experience, if I’m not mistaken,” she said.

Cunningham’s optimism is met with skepticism from head coach Stephanie White. In a media session, White discussed the strengths of the Dream, mentioning their skill and experience. “They’ve got a lot of Olympians, they’re quick and skilled on the perimeter, they’re big and strong and tough on the interior. We have to use our versatility to combat some of that size that they have,” White explained.

Further analyzing the challenge, White stated, “Their size at most positions has been a challenge for us. We’re gonna have to combat that with our discipline, number one, and with our reads on the offensive end.” The Fever will rely heavily on center Aliyah Boston to keep Dream stars Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones in check.

Brittney Griner is in her first season with the Dream after a successful stint with the Phoenix Mercury. Ahead of the game, Griner took to social media to rally fans, saying, “Been here before. ATL let’s ride.” She has averaged 9.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Fever will be without several key players, including Cunningham, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson, all out with season-ending injuries. This situation poses an additional challenge for White as she prepares her team for the playoffs.

The match will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Dream’s home court and will be broadcast on ABC.