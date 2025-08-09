Indiana Fever Faces Chicago Sky in Key Homestand Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Indiana Fever are set to host the Chicago Sky in a crucial WNBA matchup on Saturday night, August 9, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. This game marks the beginning of a three-game homestand for the Fever, who return from a tough four-game road trip.

The Fever, currently sporting a 17-14 record, recently faced a setback with two consecutive losses, including a 95-60 defeat against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night. The team struggled offensively, shooting just 34.3 percent and turning the ball over 22 times. Major injuries further complicate their situation; veteran point guard Sydney Colson suffered a torn ACL and Aari McDonald broke a bone in her right foot, both sidelining them for the remainder of the season. All-Star Caitlin Clark is also absent due to a groin injury that has kept her from playing since July 16.

Despite these challenges, the Fever have performed well against the Sky this season, winning all three previous encounters decisively, averaging over 25 points per victory. With Chicago sitting at 8-22 and having won just one of their last ten games, the Fever have a golden opportunity to regain their momentum and improve their standings in the playoff race.

The upcoming matchup is particularly significant for the Sky as well. They are coming off an 86-65 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Thursday. Angel Reese, who leads the Sky in scoring and rebounding, missed the game due to a back injury, adding to the team’s woes as they struggle to stay competitive.

For fans looking to catch the action, the game will be broadcast on CBS, with streaming options also available. Both teams will be looking to turn their seasons around, adding additional excitement to this critical WNBA clash.