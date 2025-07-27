Sports
Indiana Fever Faces Chicago Sky in Critical WNBA Matchup
CHICAGO, IL – The WNBA season resumes as the Indiana Fever prepare to face the Chicago Sky on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at 3 p.m. ET. This highly anticipated matchup takes place at the United Center and is crucial for both teams.
The Fever have struggled without star guard Caitlin Clark, who is dealing with a groin injury sustained before the All-Star weekend. The team is barely holding onto a .500 record, which shows their difficulties in maintaining performance in Clark’s absence.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Sky have had a disappointing season, currently sitting well below .500 and struggling to reach double-digit wins. Despite Angel Reese‘s impressive individual contributions, the team has not been able to capitalize on her scoring. Fans have been left hoping for a turnaround as they look to support their team.
For those wishing to watch the Fever take on the Sky, the game will be available on Fubo. Coverage begins shortly before tipoff, ensuring fans don’t miss any action.
This clash between the Fever and Sky is always fiesty, making it a must-watch as both teams seek to improve their standings in the league.
