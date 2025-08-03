Indiana Fever Faces Seattle Storm Without Caitlin Clark

SEATTLE, Washington — The Indiana Fever (16-12) will take on the Seattle Storm (16-12) on Sunday, Aug. 3, in a crucial WNBA matchup. This game marks the Fever’s first chance to build on their positive momentum after a four-game winning streak.

For the first time since June 2015, the Fever are four games above .500, a feat that previously led them to the WNBA Finals. However, their path will be challenging as they compete without star guard Caitlin Clark, who continues to be sidelined.

Clark, a standout player from Iowa, has missed seven consecutive games due to a right groin injury sustained on July 15. Reports confirm that she remains out for Sunday’s matchup, prolonging her absence that now totals 16 regular-season games this season.

Although Clark has not played since mid-July, Fever guard Kelsey Cunningham addressed the situation on her podcast. “It is her groin, but it’s such a weird injury,” Cunningham stated. “She’s not in pain all the time, but when you do hurt it, you’re out for another stretch. They are being extra cautious to avoid setbacks.”

In her 13 games this season, Clark has made a significant impact when on the court, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds. Her shooting stats include a 36.7% field goal percentage and a 27.9% accuracy from beyond the arc.

The Fever will aim to extend their winning streak at Climate Pledge Arena as they face a tough opponent in the Storm, who have been experiencing a strong season themselves. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. ET. For fans, the game will be broadcast on ABC and available on radio at 93.5 and 107.5 FM in Indianapolis, featuring John Nolan and Bria Goss on commentary.

As the Fever navigate Clark’s recovery, maintaining their performance on the court will be essential for their playoff aspirations.