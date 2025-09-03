Indiana Fever Faces Struggles as Caitlin Clark Remains Sidelined

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever are encountering significant challenges as the WNBA regular season reaches its conclusion. With superstar guard Caitlin Clark still sidelined due to a groin injury, the team is fighting to maintain its playoff position.

Clark has missed 25 games this season due to injury, including a crucial matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on August 29. Head coach Stephanie White stated that while Clark is gradually increasing her on-court activity, her return to full contact depends on her ability to participate in multiple practices without setbacks.

“Her progress is steady, and we are hopeful, but we must be cautious,” White said. “The last thing we want is a setback that could prolong her absence.”

Clark’s injury has been a considerable blow to the Fever. The team has managed to hold onto the sixth seed in the standings, but pressure mounts as they face an uphill battle without their star player. Recently, they suffered a 75-63 loss against the Golden State Valkyries, which jeopardized their playoff hopes.

“We have to adapt and play hard with the roster we have,” said guard Kelsey Mitchell, who led the team with 14 points in the last game. “Every game matters now.”

Meanwhile, Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics is making headlines by surpassing Caitlin Clark’s record for double-digit scoring games during a rookie season. Citron reached her 36th game with 12 points, three assists, and two steals against the Sparks, surpassing Clark’s previous rookie mark of 35.

With the playoffs approaching, the Fever will likely need every player to step up, especially if Clark’s return continues to be delayed. Injuries to other key players, including guard Aari McDonald, have made this season particularly tough for the Fever. The team’s next four games will be pivotal in determining their playoff fate.

As fans anxiously await updates on Clark’s status, the Fever are determined to keep battling through the adversity. The team hopes that if Clark returns in time, they can make a strong push in the postseason.