Indiana Fever Faces Tough Times Without Star Caitlin Clark

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – The Indiana Fever continue to grapple with the absence of star player Caitlin Clark, who is sidelined for the ninth consecutive game due to a groin injury. As the Fever aim to stay in playoff contention, their latest setback came in a recent game where they suffered their worst defeat of the season, losing by 35 points.

Before this disappointing loss, Indiana was on a strong five-game winning streak, establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the WNBA. Clark, who averages 16.5 points, 5 rebounds, and 8.8 assists in the games she has played, has been a critical part of their success. Her absence was felt acutely during the recent game, reminiscent of their previous large defeat against the New York Liberty in June 2024.

One of the players stepping up in Clark’s absence is Aliyah Boston, a three-time All-Star and 2023 Rookie of the Year. On Sue Bird‘s podcast, Clark praised Boston as “the best all-around post player in the league” and highlighted her leadership qualities. This season, Boston has been averaging 15.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and a shooting percentage of 54.4%, making her a vital asset during this challenging time.

As the Fever prepare for upcoming games, they will face the Chicago Sky on August 9 and the Dallas Wings three days later. Both matches present significant challenges, especially with key players like Clark and Chicago’s Angel Reese out due to injuries. Despite this, Indiana will rely on Boston’s leadership and performance to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Boston’s impressive skills and experience will be pivotal in navigating this difficult stretch for the Fever, as they work to maintain their competitive edge in the league.