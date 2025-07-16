Indiana Fever Faces Connecticut Sun in WNBA Showdown Tuesday Night

Boston, Massachusetts – The Indiana Fever will face the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 8 p.m. EDT at TD Garden. This matchup comes as the Fever rides the momentum of Caitlin Clark‘s return to the lineup.

The Fever enters this game with a record of 11-10, ranking 7-5 in the Eastern Conference. They have recently secured back-to-back victories over the Atlanta Dream and Dallas Wings, showcasing their strong form. Despite Clark’s inconsistent scoring nights, contributing 14 points against Dallas and 12 points against Atlanta, her playmaking has been vital for the team.

The Connecticut Sun will look to improve their 3-18 record, including a struggle within the Eastern Conference, where they are just 2-6. They snapped a 10-game losing streak with a surprising win over the Seattle Storm last Wednesday but have fallen back to losses against Seattle and the Los Angeles Sparks.

Indiana is heavily favored in this matchup, currently a -15.5 according to betting lines. The Fever’s offensive efforts have averaged 85.1 points in the last ten games, while the Sun have struggled offensively, averaging just 73.8 points.

Key players to watch include Indiana’s Aliyah Boston, who has been significant for the Fever with an average of 16.2 points and 7.9 rebounds. Kelsey Mitchell is also making headlines, averaging 21.5 points over the last ten games.

For the Sun, Olivia Nelson-Ododa provides consistency with 8.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Tina Charles has also been a standout, averaging 13.5 points in recent outings.

The Fever previously faced the Sun earlier this season, winning decisively 88-71 on June 17, with Clark contributing 20 points to that clarity. This game marks their third meeting for the season, and Indiana aims to secure another win as they look to extend their road streak.

Fans can watch the game live on ESPN and its streaming services.