Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces in Key WNBA Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever (12-12) face off against the Las Vegas Aces (12-11) on Thursday, July 24, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. EDT and will be available for viewing on Amazon and local channels.

This will be the third and final matchup of the season between the two teams, both of which have won a game at home. Just a few weeks ago, Indiana defeated Las Vegas decisively with an 81-54 score on July 3.

The Fever recently lost two consecutive games against the New York Liberty, with their latest defeat being a 98-84 loss on Tuesday. Despite leading 67-60 in the third quarter, Indiana allowed the Liberty to score 15 unanswered points to lose the lead. Kelsey Mitchell, a standout guard for the Fever, scored 29 points on Tuesday, showcasing her skills in what has been a challenging period for the team.

Meanwhile, the Aces are on a three-game winning streak, rising above the .500 mark. Three-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas squad, averaging 22.4 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. During this winning streak, Wilson has been impressive, averaging 31.7 points and 12.7 rebounds over the last three matches.

In addition to Wilson, other Aces players like Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray have been crucial contributors, both averaging over 12 points per game this season. The Fever will be missing star player Caitlin Clark again due to injury, which has hindered their performance recently.

Thursday’s game is crucial for both teams as they aim for better playoff positioning. Winning could provide an important tiebreaker advantage as they strive for a playoff spot.