Indiana Fever Host Las Vegas Aces After Historic Commissioner’s Cup Win

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever start a five-game homestand Thursday night when they host the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Coming off a historic victory, the Fever captured the Commissioner’s Cup for the first time in franchise history during a 74-59 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday. Indiana’s defense shone, limiting the Lynx to just 39 points over the final three quarters. Natasha Howard shone with 16 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals, earning unanimous MVP honors.

The Fever (8-8) are eager to build on that momentum despite the absence of All-Star guard Caitlin Clark, who will miss her fourth consecutive game due to a groin injury. Coach Stephanie White emphasized the importance of Clark’s long-term health, stating, “We want to make sure that she is 100% ready to go.” Clark has missed nine games this season due to various injuries.

The Aces, also at 8-8, are rested after their last game on Saturday against the Phoenix Mercury. A’ja Wilson, the reigning league MVP, leads the Aces with a scoring average of 21.6 points per game, and ranks second in rebounds and first in blocks. Wilson was recently named to the All-Star roster for the 2025 season.

Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray help round out a formidable Aces lineup, with Young averaging 18 points and Gray contributing 13.9 points and 4.3 assists per game. The Aces have won three of their last four games, making them a tough opponent for the Fever.

Fans can expect a competitive atmosphere as the Fever play at home for the first time in weeks. A strong defensive effort will be essential for Indiana, which holds opponents to a league-low 27.5% shooting from beyond the arc. The Fever are also looking to engage their home crowd early in the game and carry that energy into the July 4 weekend.

As they kick off this homestand, the Fever will also face the Los Angeles Sparks, Golden State, Atlanta, and Dallas in the coming weeks.