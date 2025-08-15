Indiana Fever Host Washington Mystics in Crucial WNBA Matchup

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever (18-15) aim to secure a successful homestand as they host the Washington Mystics (14-18) on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

After a strong 22-point victory over the Chicago Sky last Saturday, the Fever faced a narrow loss against the Dallas Wings earlier this week, falling 81-80. Although the Fever mounted an impressive late-game rally, outscoring Dallas 19-3 in the final minutes, they ultimately fell short.

All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell has been a standout performer, ranking third in the WNBA in scoring with an average of 20 points per game. During this homestand, she has averaged an impressive 25 points per game. With injuries to key players Caitlin Clark, Aari McDonald, and Sydney Colson, Mitchell has taken on additional ball-handling duties.

On the other side, the Mystics find themselves in a tricky position, sitting 10th in the standings and 1.5 games behind the Seattle Storm for the final playoff spot. Despite losing five of their last six games, Washington remains in contention for a postseason berth.

The Mystics have made significant changes since trading leading scorer Brittney Sykes to the Storm for forward Alysha Clark and a first-round pick. Rookie Sonia Citron has stepped up as the new leading scorer for Washington, averaging 14.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Both teams are coming off tough losses, with the Mystics losing 88-83 to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday. Veronica Burton led the team with a strong performance, scoring 30 points.

Tonight’s game promises to be pivotal for both squads as they strive to improve their standings in the competitive WNBA landscape.