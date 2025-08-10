Sports
Indiana Fever Lose Two Guards for Rest of 2025 Season
INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 8, 2025) — The Indiana Fever announced today that guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will both miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering injuries during the team’s game against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.
Colson sustained a tear of her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee during the first quarter, while McDonald suffered a broken bone in her right foot during the fourth quarter. The injuries leave the Fever without a healthy point guard on the roster, as Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a right groin injury.
Colson, a two-time WNBA champion, had been providing veteran presence for the Fever this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 assists in 20 games. Coach Stephanie White expressed the team’s emotional struggle with Colson’s injury, saying, “It affects us emotionally, because nobody wants to see a teammate go down like that.”
McDonald had been averaging 9.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals over the season and started 13 of her 20 games. Her injury occurred as she checked out of the game limping in the fourth quarter and did not return.
With both guards out, the Fever will only have nine available players for their upcoming game against the Chicago Sky on Saturday. They plan to apply for a hardship player after the contest.
Current roster challenges leave the Fever with no true point guards, forcing them to adjust their strategy. Lexie Hull may move into the starting lineup, and Kelsey Mitchell could take on more playmaking duties. The Fever recently lost two consecutive games and now sit at 17-14 in the league standings.
Recent Posts
- LA Galaxy Set for Exciting Match Against Seattle Sounders on August 10
- Chivas Face Off Against Santos in Liga MX Apertura 2025
- Eight Dead in Nightclub Shooting in Ecuador Amid Rising Violence
- A Look Back at Joe Jonas and His Famous Exes After Divorce
- Fox News Tops Ratings with Trey Gowdy, CNN Leads Daytime Viewership
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp