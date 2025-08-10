Indiana Fever Lose Two Guards for Rest of 2025 Season

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 8, 2025) — The Indiana Fever announced today that guards Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald will both miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season after suffering injuries during the team’s game against the Phoenix Mercury on Thursday night.

Colson sustained a tear of her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her left knee during the first quarter, while McDonald suffered a broken bone in her right foot during the fourth quarter. The injuries leave the Fever without a healthy point guard on the roster, as Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a right groin injury.

Colson, a two-time WNBA champion, had been providing veteran presence for the Fever this season, averaging 2.4 points and 2.0 assists in 20 games. Coach Stephanie White expressed the team’s emotional struggle with Colson’s injury, saying, “It affects us emotionally, because nobody wants to see a teammate go down like that.”

McDonald had been averaging 9.8 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.3 steals over the season and started 13 of her 20 games. Her injury occurred as she checked out of the game limping in the fourth quarter and did not return.

With both guards out, the Fever will only have nine available players for their upcoming game against the Chicago Sky on Saturday. They plan to apply for a hardship player after the contest.

Current roster challenges leave the Fever with no true point guards, forcing them to adjust their strategy. Lexie Hull may move into the starting lineup, and Kelsey Mitchell could take on more playmaking duties. The Fever recently lost two consecutive games and now sit at 17-14 in the league standings.