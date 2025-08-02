Sports
Indiana Fever Prepare for Mercury Amid Rookie’s Ongoing Absence
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever face the Phoenix Mercury Wednesday night, holding a 14–12 record and the sixth seed in the WNBA standings. This is notable since they have been without rookie guard Caitlin Clark, who is out with a groin injury and will miss her fourth consecutive game.
Clark’s absence is felt deeply as her ability to shoot from long range opens up space for her teammates. All-Star center Aliyah Boston discussed the impact on her podcast, Post Moves. “When you have Caitlin on the floor, everything is automatically spaced,” Boston shared with co-host Candace Parker. “You can set an early drag, and there’s a deep three going up—and there’s a good chance she’s making it.” With Clark sidelined, opposing teams have adopted a more congested defense, making it tough for the Fever to maintain their offensive flow.
Despite these challenges, the Fever have showcased remarkable resilience. Kelsey Mitchell, a standout guard, recently scored 35 points in a game against Chicago, providing critical leadership in the backcourt. Additionally, wing shooters Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham have stepped up, with Hull connecting on 42.7% of her three-point attempts and Cunningham boasting a league-best 58.1% from beyond the arc in her last six outings.
The Fever have also seen positive results from Chloe Bibby, a stretch four who adds depth to their offense and helps maintain spacing despite Clark’s injury. The game against the Mercury is expected to start at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Data from Dimers predicts the Mercury have a 76% chance of winning, forecasting an 85-78 final score. The experts at Dimers conducted 10,000 simulations to arrive at this conclusion and are recommending betting on the Mercury moneyline. Betting odds and lines may fluctuate, so be sure to check for the latest updates.
Those looking to place bets should do so with caution and always prioritize responsible gambling practices. For more information on gambling help, one can call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit related resources.
