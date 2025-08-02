Indiana Fever Prepare for Mercury Amid Rookie’s Ongoing Absence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever face the Phoenix Mercury Wednesday night, holding a 14–12 record and the sixth seed in the WNBA standings. This is notable since they have been without rookie guard Caitlin Clark, who is out with a groin injury and will miss her fourth consecutive game.

Clark’s absence is felt deeply as her ability to shoot from long range opens up space for her teammates. All-Star center Aliyah Boston discussed the impact on her podcast, Post Moves. “When you have Caitlin on the floor, everything is automatically spaced,” Boston shared with co-host Candace Parker. “You can set an early drag, and there’s a deep three going up—and there’s a good chance she’s making it.” With Clark sidelined, opposing teams have adopted a more congested defense, making it tough for the Fever to maintain their offensive flow.

Despite these challenges, the Fever have showcased remarkable resilience. Kelsey Mitchell, a standout guard, recently scored 35 points in a game against Chicago, providing critical leadership in the backcourt. Additionally, wing shooters Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham have stepped up, with Hull connecting on 42.7% of her three-point attempts and Cunningham boasting a league-best 58.1% from beyond the arc in her last six outings.

The Fever have also seen positive results from Chloe Bibby, a stretch four who adds depth to their offense and helps maintain spacing despite Clark’s injury. The game against the Mercury is expected to start at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Data from Dimers predicts the Mercury have a 76% chance of winning, forecasting an 85-78 final score.

