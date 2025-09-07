Indiana Fever Prepares for Must-Win Match Against Mystics

Washington, D.C. — The Indiana Fever is gearing up for a crucial game on Sunday as they face the Washington Mystics at CFG Bank Arena. The Fever, currently battling for a playoff spot, are hoping to secure a victory before the regular season ends.

Six teams, including the Las Vegas Aces and Atlanta Dream, have already clinched playoff berths, while the Fever, along with the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky, vie for the remaining spots. With two games left in the season, every match counts.

This season has been particularly challenging for the Fever, with star player Caitlin Clark sidelined indefinitely due to a right groin injury and other teammates suffering significant injuries. Despite these challenges, the team remains hopeful.

On Sunday, September 7, Indiana will face the Mystics at 3 p.m. ET. This game is crucial for the Fever as they seek to keep their postseason dreams alive. The Mystics have won two out of three games against the Fever this season, making the matchup even more challenging.

The Fever’s head coach, Stephanie White, emphasized the importance of the game, stating, “We need to approach this game with focus and determination. Every single player must step up.”

Fans can watch the game live on ION and are expected to bring high energy despite the Mystics being eliminated from playoffs. Tickets for the game average around $670, showing strong demand from Fever supporters.

As the Fever strive for a playoff berth, their dedication to overcoming injury woes remains evident, setting the stage for an intense matchup on Sunday.

The Fever’s playoff fate depends on this game and their final match against the Minnesota Lynx on September 9.