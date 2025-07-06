Indiana Fever Set to Face Los Angeles Sparks Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Indiana Fever will host the Los Angeles Sparks tonight at 7 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on NBA TV or stream it via various platforms.

The Fever are coming off a strong 74-51 victory against the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner’s Cup. They also defeated the Las Vegas Aces 81-54 last Thursday. However, they will be without star guard Caitlin Clark, who is out with a groin injury, missing her fifth consecutive game.

Caitlin Clark, the first overall pick in the 2024 draft, has been a pivotal player for the Fever, averaging 18.2 points and 8.9 assists in the games she has played this season. Fever coach Stephanie White described Clark’s situation, stating that she performed semi-live shooting drills but had not participated fully in practice. Clark was listed as out in the team’s injury report.

The Sparks are on a two-game losing streak, most recently falling to the New York Liberty 89-79. In that game, Dearica Hamby led her team with 25 points and nine rebounds. The last encounter between these two teams was on June 26, where the Sparks emerged victorious with a score of 85-75.

Tonight’s matchup has the Fever holding a 9-8 record against the Sparks’ 5-13. This game is part of a five-game homestand for Indiana, which began with their latest win.