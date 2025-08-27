Indiana Fever Sign Aerial Powers to Hardship Contract Due to Injuries

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (August 23, 2025) — The Indiana Fever announced today that they have signed guard Aerial Powers to a seven-day hardship contract. This move comes in response to a series of injuries that have left the team’s guard lineup thin.

Aerial Powers, a nine-year veteran of the WNBA, began her career in 2016 after being selected as the No. 5 pick in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings. She gained recognition as a member of the All-Rookie team that year.

In 2019, Powers played a crucial role in helping the Washington Mystics secure the WNBA Championship, averaging 7.6 points and 3.3 rebounds during the playoffs. She has also played for the Minnesota Lynx from 2021 to 2023 and spent a season with the Atlanta Dream in 2024. Most recently, she appeared in two games with the Golden State Valkyries in 2025.

Powers has a career average of 10.4 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, and 1.6 assists per game. She will wear jersey No. 23 for the Fever.

This signing comes on the heels of a setback for the Fever. Sophie Cunningham recently sustained a torn MCL during a game against the Connecticut Sun on August 17, becoming the third Fever guard to face a season-ending injury. Caitlin Clark is also on the sidelines, having missed a significant portion of the season due to injury.

The Fever are scheduled to play against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, August 24, at 7 p.m. at the Target Center. The team hopes that Powers can help fill the gaps and bring some much-needed support to their roster.