Indiana Fever Sign Kyra Lambert Amid Injury Struggles

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Fever strengthened their roster on August 14 by signing guard Kyra Lambert to a hardship contract. This move follows a difficult week in which the team lost both Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald to season-ending injuries.

With three primary point guards sidelined, including Caitlin Clark, the Fever faced a critical shortage of players. They had only nine healthy members on their roster, putting them in a precarious position ahead of their upcoming games.

Despite the challenges, the Fever managed to rally together and deliver a strong performance in their last game, showcasing their determination to succeed despite the odds.

The signing of Lambert comes after the Fever’s struggles in their August 12 game against the Dallas Wings, where Odyssey Sims played 13 minutes but failed to score. The team recognized the need for additional support at the guard position and moved quickly to secure Lambert’s services.

Lambert, who has played her entire professional career in Europe, recently had a successful stint with Olympiacos, winning the Greek A1 League. There, she averaged 15.4 points per game and won the Eurocup‘s Guard of the Year award.

“The Indiana Fever have signed guard Kyra Lambert (KAI-ruh) to a seven-day contract, the team announced today,” a press release stated, confirming the addition that aims to bolster the team’s roster amid ongoing injury woes.

In a clarification from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar, the complexities of hardship contracts were detailed. With the signing of Lambert, one of either Sims or Lambert will need to be released once Caitlin Clark returns from her injury. The situation leaves room for both new additions to vie for a spot on the roster.

As the Fever prepare for two home games this week, the team continues to embody the spirit of resilience that has defined their season.