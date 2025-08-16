Indiana Fever Sign Odyssey Sims to Address Injuries Ahead of Key Game

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 10, 2025) — The Indiana Fever have signed veteran guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract, the team announced on Sunday. This move comes after season-ending injuries to players Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

The Fever have faced a tough season, struggling with injuries that include Colson’s torn ACL and McDonald’s broken foot. Additionally, Caitlin Clark has been sidelined with a groin injury since July 16, missing 18 of the team’s 31 games this season.

Prior to signing Sims, the Fever had only nine available players during their recent 92-70 victory against the Chicago Sky. League rules stipulate that teams must have players miss games before they can add new signings to their roster.

Odyssey Sims, a 33-year-old player with a decade of experience in the WNBA, has a robust track record. Throughout her career, she has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. She has played for multiple teams, including the Tulsa Shock, Dallas Wings, and the Minnesota Lynx, among others. Sims was selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft.

This season, she played with the LA Sparks and averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 assists before her release last month. Her best performance came during the 2019 season with the Lynx, where she was named to the WNBA All-Star team and the All-WNBA Second Team.

Sims previously excelled at Baylor University, contributing to the team’s 2012 NCAA National Championship victory and earning accolades as both the Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2014.

With her addition, the Fever hope to strengthen their point guard position while managing a lengthy injury list. Sims will wear the number 1 jersey for Indiana.