Sports
Indiana Fever Sign Veteran Guard Ahead of Crucial Playoff Push
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — The Indiana Fever, with a record of 19-17, are making moves to secure their place in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs. With only eight games remaining in the regular season, the team faces depth challenges as injuries take a toll.
On Sunday, the Fever are set to compete against the Minnesota Lynx, marking the fifth game for recently signed veteran guard Odyssey Sims. Sims, a 13-year WNBA player and former Baylor national champion, is expected to make her third start for the Fever this season despite recently dealing with a right groin injury.
In her four appearances this season, Sims has averaged 9.5 points, shooting 41.4% from the field and 32.5% from beyond the arc. She also contributes an average of 3.7 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game. Her performance is critical as the Fever work to maintain competitive depth at the guard position.
The Fever’s management has extended Sims’ contract for seven days, providing the team with needed guard support while navigating injuries. If all goes according to plan, Sims will have an opportunity to play in the Fever’s upcoming home game against Seattle on Tuesday and their game against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday.
This season has been particularly tumultuous for the Fever, as each game is marred by new challenges. Injuries have forced the team to adapt quickly, focusing on resilience rather than just their opponents. With the playoffs on the horizon, every game counts for the Fever.
