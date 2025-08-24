Sports
Indiana Fever Signs Aerial Powers Amid Injury Crisis
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Fever have signed nine-year WNBA veteran Aerial Powers to a seven-day contract to bolster their roster as they face significant injury challenges. The team is down to just one wing player after an injury to star guard Caitlin Clark.
Clark has been sidelined for over a month due to a right groin injury. The Fever were also without player Kelsey Cunningham, who is out for the season because of a knee injury. Power’s signing comes at a crucial time, as the Fever prepare to face the Minnesota Lynx this Sunday.
Powers, who was the No. 5 pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, has averaged 10.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists during her career. She won a championship with the Washington Mystics in 2019 and has played for teams including Dallas, Minnesota, and Atlanta. Most recently, she played for the Golden State Valkyries, filling in during multiple player absences.
Powers will wear No. 23 for the Fever and will be available for Sunday’s game. The Fever have faced a series of injuries this season, leading them to apply for hardship waivers to sign additional players. Currently, they have three players on hardship contracts, including Powers, Odyssey Sims, and Shey Peddy.
Sims is another player dealing with injuries. She sprained her ankle recently and left a game early but later returned to the bench. Coach Stephanie White has not provided an update on her status, saying she will need evaluation on Saturday.
With only a few players available, the Fever hope that Powers can provide effective play as they navigate this tough stretch in the season. The situation continues to develop as evaluations of injured players are conducted over the weekend.
