Sports
Indiana Fever Signs Chloe Bibby for Remainder of Season
INDIANAPOLIS (August 1, 2025) — The Indiana Fever has signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a contract for the rest of the season. Bibby joined the team on July 25 on a seven-day contract.
In her two games with the Fever, Bibby has averaged 9.0 points per game. She has shot 44.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from three-point range. In her latest matchup, she played a key role in the Fever’s 107-101 win over the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 10 points in just 13 minutes, including two three-pointers.
Earlier in her debut against the Chicago Sky, Bibby contributed eight points in 11 minutes, helping the Fever secure a 93-78 win. “I’m excited to be here and contribute to the team’s success,” Bibby said after her performances.
The Fever will be looking to continue building on their momentum as they start a four-game road trip today. They will play against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. The team will then head to Seattle to compete against the Storm on August 3, with the game set to air at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.
