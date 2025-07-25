Indiana Fever Signs Chloe Bibby to Short-Term Contract

INDIANAPOLIS (July 25, 2025) — The Indiana Fever announced today that they have signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a seven-day contract.

Bibby, 25, most recently played for the Golden State Valkyries during the 2025 WNBA season. She appeared in five games with the Valkyries this year before being waived on June 30. In those games, she averaged 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds.

Earlier in the season, she participated in two preseason games, averaging 5.0 points and 1.5 rebounds. Bibby re-signed with the Valkyries on June 15 but was unable to stay on the team.

This month, Bibby was part of the Australian national team that won a gold medal at the 2025 FIBA Women’s Asia World Cup, adding to her accolades from the 2022 FIBA World Cup where she helped Australia secure a bronze medal.

Additionally, Bibby has earned recognition overseas, including being named the Polish League MVP in the 2023-24 season and MVP of the Liga Femenina de Baloncesto in Spain during the 2024-25 season.

The Fever are currently preparing for a matchup against the Chicago Sky on Sunday, July 27, at 3 p.m. ET. This game presents a challenge as star guard Caitlin Clark remains sidelined with a right groin injury.

Clark missed her last three games and previously dealt with a left groin injury earlier this season. The Indiana Fever, riding a victory over the Las Vegas Aces, now stand at 13-12 for the season and have been looking to bolster their roster in light of these injuries. Bibby’s addition is seen as a strategic move to fill the gap left by Clark.