Indiana Fever Signs Kyra Lambert to Seven-Day Contract

INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 14, 2025) — The Indiana Fever announced today that they have signed guard Kyra Lambert to a seven-day contract, following injuries to key players Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.

Lambert, who has played her entire professional career overseas, most recently played for Olympiacos in Greece, where she was a standout performer. Last season, she averaged 15.4 points per game and shot 42.1 percent from three-point range, alongside 6.3 assists per game. Her impressive performance earned her the Eurocup‘s Guard of the Year award.

Before her successful stint in Greece, Lambert also played in several other countries, including France with Toulouse, Latvia with TTT Riga, New Zealand with Whai, Slovakia with Slavia Banska Bystrica, and Turkey with Karsiyaka. Her international experience showcases her adaptability and skill as a guard.

During her college years, Lambert split her time between Duke University and the University of Texas, where she developed her skills and prepared for her professional career.

Lambert will wear the number 15 jersey for the Fever as she joins the team in hopes of making an immediate impact.