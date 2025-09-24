Indiana Fever Stuns Atlanta Dream to Advance in the WNBA Playoffs

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The Indiana Fever overcame a challenging first half, trailing by as many as 14 points, to defeat the Atlanta Dream 87-85 on Thursday night and advance in the WNBA playoffs. The Fever scored the final seven points in the last two minutes to seal the victory.

The Fever were not expected to make the playoffs or win two elimination games. Led by Kelsey Mitchell, who scored 24 points, they demonstrated resilience despite being short-handed with six players injured, including star Caitlin Clark.

Despite facing multiple defenders, Mitchell’s teammates stepped up to contribute. “Kelsey puts us on her back a lot. She makes the right plays and reads,” head coach Stephanie White said after the game.

The Fever had all five starters scoring in double figures, showcasing teamwork and effort. Brianna Turner and Odyssey Sims played crucial roles, contributing points and assists throughout the game.

Mitchell emphasized the important gut-check moments in the game, stating, “You have to dig deep and give yourself in ways you least expect.”

After a tough first half where the team struggled defensively, the Fever tightened their defense, limiting the Dream to just 29 points in the second half and forcing 12 turnovers that resulted in 13 points.

White praised the team’s ability to stay focused and adapt. “This group has been through every situation imaginable. We just had to keep it tight and get stops when needed,” she said.

With the victory, the Fever will face the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals starting Sunday. “It’s a special group,” White added, visibly emotional. “Their resilience and selflessness have been incredible this season.”

As the anticipation builds for the semifinal games, Caitlin Clark was seen celebrating after the game, which may set the tone for their upcoming matches.