Indiana Hoosiers Dominate Universidad de Bayamon in Season Opener

CAROLINA, Puerto Rico – The Indiana Hoosiers kicked off their summer tour with a commanding 98-47 victory over Universidad de Bayamon at the Coliseo Guillermo Angulo on Tuesday night. This marks the beginning of the Darian DeVries era as head coach for Indiana.

The Hoosiers, featuring star players like Tucker DeVries and Lamar Wilkerson, demonstrated their depth and skills, playing for roughly two and a half quarters before pulling their starters. Their performance showcased their commitment to an offensive strategy that emphasizes spacing and scoring from various positions.

“We’ve got great energy and depth,” said Hoosiers guard Reed Bailey. “We’re learning how to create better possessions and play together.”

Despite struggling with their three-point shooting, Indiana maintained a comfortable lead throughout the contest. They hit just 28.6% of their attempts from beyond the arc, but their willingness to create opportunities showed promise for the future.

IU grabbed hold of the game early, outpacing Bayamon with aggressive defense and fast breaks. The Hoosiers’ defensive strategy stifled Bayamon, who had trouble scoring throughout the match.

Aleksa Ristic played a pivotal role by running point guard duties effectively, taking charge often despite being new to the team. “It’s about getting comfortable and knowing how everyone plays,” Ristic stated after the game.

As the Hoosiers look ahead to their next game against Mega Superbet, who they faced four years ago in the Bahamas, the coaching staff will be evaluating the performances of newcomers like Trent Sisley and Tayton Conerway. With star Rayford out injured, every player’s contribution becomes vital.

The game against Bayamon is just the start for Indiana in Puerto Rico, with more competition on the horizon, allowing the team to adjust their strategy as needed.

“We’re looking to build from this,” coach DeVries noted. “There’s a lot we can work on heading into the next game.”