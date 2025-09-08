Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants Launches Today

REDMOND, Wash. — The highly anticipated downloadable content (DLC) for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, titled The Order of Giants, has been officially released today, along with a free update for the base game.

In this new expansion, players will navigate the ancient streets of Rome while attempting to outsmart a dangerous cult and solve intricate puzzles designed by emperors. The goal is to uncover the dark legacy of the Nephilim giants.

The Order of Giants can be purchased for £17.99 or $19.99, but Xbox Game Pass members will receive a discount, bringing the price down to £16.19 or $17.99. It is also included in the Premium Edition of the game, so players should check which version they own.

Along with the DLC, Bethesda introduced a new update featuring several game enhancements, including a “Very Light” difficulty setting designed for players seeking a less challenging combat experience.

The story in the new DLC involves myths of a beast hidden within Rome, guarding a terrible secret. As players delve into the forgotten catacombs of the city, they face challenges from a cult while piecing together clues from the past.

New features in the game include updated radio broadcasts from Jazz and Opera stations located in Marshall College and the Vatican. Players can tune into these stations for in-game news covering events within the game’s storyline. Furthermore, the update improves graphics, allowing for advanced ray tracing for enhanced visual fidelity on high-end gaming systems.

The developers, Machine Games, emphasized that the experience mirrors the original films with impressive accuracy, while combining elements of exploration and puzzle-solving with thrilling action sequences.

