Entertainment
Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants Launches Today
REDMOND, Wash. — The highly anticipated downloadable content (DLC) for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, titled The Order of Giants, has been officially released today, along with a free update for the base game.
In this new expansion, players will navigate the ancient streets of Rome while attempting to outsmart a dangerous cult and solve intricate puzzles designed by emperors. The goal is to uncover the dark legacy of the Nephilim giants.
The Order of Giants can be purchased for £17.99 or $19.99, but Xbox Game Pass members will receive a discount, bringing the price down to £16.19 or $17.99. It is also included in the Premium Edition of the game, so players should check which version they own.
Along with the DLC, Bethesda introduced a new update featuring several game enhancements, including a “Very Light” difficulty setting designed for players seeking a less challenging combat experience.
The story in the new DLC involves myths of a beast hidden within Rome, guarding a terrible secret. As players delve into the forgotten catacombs of the city, they face challenges from a cult while piecing together clues from the past.
New features in the game include updated radio broadcasts from Jazz and Opera stations located in Marshall College and the Vatican. Players can tune into these stations for in-game news covering events within the game’s storyline. Furthermore, the update improves graphics, allowing for advanced ray tracing for enhanced visual fidelity on high-end gaming systems.
The developers, Machine Games, emphasized that the experience mirrors the original films with impressive accuracy, while combining elements of exploration and puzzle-solving with thrilling action sequences.
For players eager to jump into the new adventures with Indiana Jones, comments and feedback from the gaming community express both excitement and curiosity about the latest updates.
Recent Posts
- Indiana Jones DLC The Order of Giants Launches Today
- Ozzy Osbourne’s Death Leaves Family with $220 Million Fortune
- Lenny Kravitz Joins MTV VMAs as Presenter and Nominee
- Megan Moroney and Diane Warren Host Inspiring Nashville Event
- A Look Back at Memorable MTV VMA Moments Ahead of 2025 Ceremony
- Bills and Ravens Clash in Anticipated AFC Showdown
- Buffalo Bills Face Ravens in Week 1 Showdown
- Tate McRae Dazzles at 2025 VMAs in Stunning White Gown
- 2025 MTV VMAs Set for Star-Studded Performances and New Awards
- The Bond Forged by a Line Drive: Chapman and Perez’s Journey
- Rams Enter Season with High Hopes in Tough NFC West
- 49ers Face Season Opener with McCaffrey’s Injury Uncertainty
- Miss Vermont Sophia Parker Aims to Unite Amid Division
- Ravens Face Bills in Sunday Night Showdown of MVPs
- Michigan House Passes Rowan Act to Enhance Amber Alerts
- Oil Change Leads to Costly Car Dispute in Asheboro
- Prince Harry to Announce Donation to Children in Need During UK Visit
- Seattle Seahawks Defense Gears Up for Strong Season Amid Contract Concerns
- Clásicos Paisa and Vallecaucano Set for Tense Showdowns
- Chase Briscoe Dominates at Darlington, Logano Struggles in NASCAR Playoffs