Indiana Lawyer Sues Meta Over Facebook Account Suspensions

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — A bankruptcy attorney named Mark S. Zuckerberg is suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook, after his account was repeatedly suspended for allegedly impersonating the social media platform’s founder. The lawyer claims that the suspensions have cost him thousands of dollars in lost business.

Zuckerberg, who has practiced law for 38 years, states that Facebook has disabled his account five times in the last eight years. He argues that these actions constitute a breach of contract, as he has invested $11,000 in advertising that was improperly removed.

“It’s like buying a billboard and then having it covered up. It’s not fair,” Zuckerberg told local news station WTHR. He noted that each suspension has disrupted his ability to communicate with clients and has led to significant financial losses.

Meta initially shut down Zuckerberg’s account in May; however, it was only restored after he filed his lawsuit. In a statement, Meta acknowledged the mistake, confirming that his account had been disabled in error, and expressed that they were working on preventing future incidents.

Zuckerberg insists he has provided ample proof of his identity, including photo identification and other verifiable documents. Despite this, he continues to face challenges in maintaining his account. “Emails from Meta have acknowledged their errors, but it still takes months to regain access to my account,” he added.

The lawsuit is not only seeking to keep his accounts active but also demands restitution for lost advertising revenue and attorney fees. “I’d rather not pick a fight with them, but I don’t know how else to make them stop,” Zuckerberg remarked, emphasizing his frustration.

Currently, his account is back online, but Zuckerberg remains wary of future suspensions. He humorously stated that if the other Mark Zuckerberg wanted to personally apologize, he would consider the offer.