Business
Indiana Lawyer Sues Meta Over Facebook Account Suspensions
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — A bankruptcy attorney named Mark S. Zuckerberg is suing Meta, the parent company of Facebook, after his account was repeatedly suspended for allegedly impersonating the social media platform’s founder. The lawyer claims that the suspensions have cost him thousands of dollars in lost business.
Zuckerberg, who has practiced law for 38 years, states that Facebook has disabled his account five times in the last eight years. He argues that these actions constitute a breach of contract, as he has invested $11,000 in advertising that was improperly removed.
“It’s like buying a billboard and then having it covered up. It’s not fair,” Zuckerberg told local news station WTHR. He noted that each suspension has disrupted his ability to communicate with clients and has led to significant financial losses.
Meta initially shut down Zuckerberg’s account in May; however, it was only restored after he filed his lawsuit. In a statement, Meta acknowledged the mistake, confirming that his account had been disabled in error, and expressed that they were working on preventing future incidents.
Zuckerberg insists he has provided ample proof of his identity, including photo identification and other verifiable documents. Despite this, he continues to face challenges in maintaining his account. “Emails from Meta have acknowledged their errors, but it still takes months to regain access to my account,” he added.
The lawsuit is not only seeking to keep his accounts active but also demands restitution for lost advertising revenue and attorney fees. “I’d rather not pick a fight with them, but I don’t know how else to make them stop,” Zuckerberg remarked, emphasizing his frustration.
Currently, his account is back online, but Zuckerberg remains wary of future suspensions. He humorously stated that if the other Mark Zuckerberg wanted to personally apologize, he would consider the offer.
Recent Posts
- Kansas City Current Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak Against Bay FC
- Jaishawn Barham Suspended for First Half Against Oklahoma
- Wednesday Season 3 Teased After Dramatic Season 2 Finale
- Josh Naylor’s Strong Play Sparks Mariners’ Fan Hopes
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase