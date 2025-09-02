Indiana Lottery Draw Game Results for August 31, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The Indiana Lottery held several draw games on August 31, 2025, offering players a chance to win big. Results from the day included numbers from a variety of games.

In the Midday draw, the winning numbers were 5-9-6, with a special ball of 1. For the Evening draw, players checked their tickets for 0-7-5, also with a special ball of 5.

The Hoosier Lottery‘s popular draw games displayed further stunning results, including in the midday set of 4-5-8-6, again, with a special ball of 1. Evening players had numbers 3-5-9-6 alongside a special ball of 5.

For the big jackpot games, Midday results yielded 04-05-06-09-10-13-23-24-26-41-42-48-50-54-59-64-68-72-74-77, with a bonus number of 72. Evening results consisted of 05-12-16-24-29-31-32-35-47-48-50-53-57-58-64-65-66-68-69-75, featuring a bonus of 32.

Additionally, the Cash Ball game showcased numbers 16-19-27-46-58 with a cash ball of 02. Daily draws included morning, matinee, afternoon, evening, and late-night results being 12, 13, 13, 03, and 11, respectively.

Players who hold winning tickets should know how to claim their prizes properly. For amounts of $599 or less, winners can visit any authorized Hoosier Lottery retailer with a signed winning ticket. For prizes between $600 and $49,999, players can claim their winnings in person at a regional office or by mail with the appropriate forms and identification.

Winners of $50,000 or more must claim their prizes in person at the Hoosier Lottery Headquarters in Indianapolis. Appointments for larger claims can be made by calling 1-800-955-6886. All claims must be submitted within 180 days of the draw date.

For more details on the claim process, players can visit the official Hoosier Lottery website or contact customer service.