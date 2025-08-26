News
Indiana Lottery Draw Results for August 25, 2025
Indianapolis, IN — The Indiana Lottery announced its draw game results for August 25, 2025. Players across the state were eager for their chance to win big.
The winning numbers for the games are as follows:
For the Midday draw, the winning numbers were 02-10-18-22-43. The Pick 3 numbers were 3-3-2 with a Superball of 4. In the Evening draw, the winning numbers were 5-7-6, also with a Superball of 9.
In the Daily 4 game, the midday numbers were 4-2-2-6, with a Superball of 4. The Evening draw showed numbers of 0-2-2-1, with a Superball of 9.
The Mega Millions results included morning numbers 06-11-14-15-22-23-25-34-36-49-50-56-57-61-63-65-66-69-74-76 with a Bonus of 50, and Evening numbers of 01-08-10-11-23-29-31-34-35-36-38-51-55-62-64-67-68-78-79-80 with a Bonus of 35.
Players also sought to win in the Cash4Life game, which saw numbers 03-22-39-44-56, with a Cash Ball number of 04. Additional draws included Morning: 07, Matinee: 11, Afternoon: 04, Evening: 06, and Late Night: 15.
For anyone who feels lucky, the Indiana Lottery has detailed guidelines on claiming prizes. Winning tickets worth $599 or less can be claimed at any authorized Hoosier Lottery retailer. For prizes from $600 to $49,999, players can claim in person at regional offices or by mailing a completed Hoosier Lottery Winner Claim Form along with the winning ticket and a copy of ID to the lottery headquarters in Indianapolis.
Prizes over $50,000 require an in-person claim at Hoosier Lottery headquarters, with appointments available by calling 1-800-955-6886. All prize claims must be submitted within 180 days of the draw date.
For additional information, players can visit the Indiana Lottery website or contact the customer service team at the above phone number.
